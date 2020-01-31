Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,005 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 66.7% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 12.9% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.15. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.86 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

