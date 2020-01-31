Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,093 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MSG Networks by 7.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 288.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 161,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 119,651 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in MSG Networks during the third quarter worth about $874,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSG Networks in the third quarter worth about $730,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

Shares of MSGN stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.71. MSG Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $16.93.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $160.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.64 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 25.42%. MSG Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSGN shares. Guggenheim lowered MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.81.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.