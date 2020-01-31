Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 115.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 54.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPC. ValuEngine upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average of $30.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $46.55.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

