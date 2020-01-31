Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPX. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPX. KeyCorp raised their price target on WPX Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Siebert Williams Shank increased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Shares of WPX opened at $12.10 on Friday. WPX Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. WPX Energy’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

