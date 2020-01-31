Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 30,474 Shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,474 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Endo International were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 147,282 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 922,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 15,751 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 40,894 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 218,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 13,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Endo International alerts:

ENDP opened at $5.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International PLC has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.01 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 99.08% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. Endo International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endo International PLC will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENDP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Endo International Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL).

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.