Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GlobalSCAPE by 130.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in GlobalSCAPE during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in GlobalSCAPE during the second quarter worth $205,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in GlobalSCAPE by 77.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in GlobalSCAPE during the second quarter worth $267,000.

GSB opened at $11.92 on Friday. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

