NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.87

Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.87 and traded as high as $9.11. NN shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 5,518 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on NNBR shares. William Blair upgraded shares of NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $378.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.32 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NN by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,026,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,541,000 after buying an additional 63,287 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NN by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,119,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after buying an additional 34,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NN by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NN by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 493,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 17,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NN by 1,223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 392,411 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NN (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

