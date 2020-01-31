Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Nomura in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomura’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NMR. ValuEngine lowered Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Nomura from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

NMR stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $5.13. 3,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,855. Nomura has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 0.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

