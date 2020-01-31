Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 30,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Approximately 26.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

JWN stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.86. 4,457,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,906. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $135,860.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,144.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698. 5.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 38.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,855,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,478,000 after purchasing an additional 517,324 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 208.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 563,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,989,000 after purchasing an additional 380,498 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 169.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 21,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,040,000 after acquiring an additional 543,917 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

