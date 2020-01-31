North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stake in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in PetIQ by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 556,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 136,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PetIQ by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,984,000 after purchasing an additional 133,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PetIQ by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 925,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,489,000 after purchasing an additional 100,260 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,356,000. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $528,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Newland bought 44,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.28 per share, for a total transaction of $980,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PETQ traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $29.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.17 million, a PE ratio of -162.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average of $27.89. PetIQ Inc has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $36.33.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $186.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PetIQ Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PETQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

