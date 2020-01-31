North Star Investment Management Corp. Cuts Stock Holdings in NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in shares of NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 314,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,718 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.11% of NTN Buzztime worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NTN Buzztime during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NTN traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. 220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,675. NTN Buzztime Inc has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile

NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is Buzztime Entertainment On Demand (BEOND) platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.

