North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,893 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in BP were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in BP by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,611,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 3,772.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 16,977 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BP by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of BP by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 222,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BP. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

NYSE:BP traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,179,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,438,519. BP plc has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $126.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 billion. Analysts predict that BP plc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

