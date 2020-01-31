North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.21. The company had a trading volume of 85,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,169. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -0.01. WEC Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $71.02 and a one year high of $100.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.66%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $88,070.00. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

