North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $840,000 Stake in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) by 4,788.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,125 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.32% of Weyco Group worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEYS. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Weyco Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyco Group stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.65. 553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,154. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $231.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

