North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after buying an additional 29,859 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.62. 2,511,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.32 and its 200-day moving average is $106.52.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.