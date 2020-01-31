Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

Northfield Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 55.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Northfield Bancorp stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.10. 1,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Northfield Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $794.67 million, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.56.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $26,155.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Annette Catino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFBK. BidaskClub cut shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

