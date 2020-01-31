Northgate (LON:NTG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $265.00

Northgate plc (LON:NTG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 265 ($3.49) and last traded at GBX 266 ($3.50), with a volume of 294524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268.50 ($3.53).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Northgate in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northgate in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 418.33 ($5.50).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 301.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 323.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.53. The firm has a market cap of $354.40 million and a P/E ratio of 7.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Northgate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.51%.

Northgate Company Profile (LON:NTG)

Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 52,900 vehicles in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 48,000 vehicles in Spain.

