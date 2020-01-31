Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Position Raised by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

NYSE NUE traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $47.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,067. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.24. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

