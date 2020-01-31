Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $45.68, but opened at $49.18. Nucor shares last traded at $49.47, with a volume of 4,406,367 shares trading hands.

The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Longbow Research raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at $916,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $610,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 978,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,823,000 after acquiring an additional 94,693 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.24.

About Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

