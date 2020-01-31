Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Nutrien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 78.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 148,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 65,647 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nutrien by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,580,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,725,000 after buying an additional 872,389 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,240,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $833,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NTR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.05. 2,960,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,479. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.