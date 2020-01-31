Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.51

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.51 and traded as high as $12.92. Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 3,099 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 77.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 5.2% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 251,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

