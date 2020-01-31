Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.29

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and traded as high as $14.53. Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund shares last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 15,826 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.25.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%.
About Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ)
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
