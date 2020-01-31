Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.29

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and traded as high as $14.53. Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund shares last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 15,826 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 12.0% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 771,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 82,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 25.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 211,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 43,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 19.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 29,519 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 149,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

