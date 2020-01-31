NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Shares Up 5.1%

NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40, 199,804 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 180,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered NXT-ID from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.

NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. NXT-ID had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 90.45%. The business had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NXT-ID stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.40% of NXT-ID worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

NXT-ID Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc, a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, financial technology, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It offers non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems (PERS), including landline and cell-based options; the Fit Pay Trusted Payment Manager Platform (TPMP) that provides IoT and wearable devices with contactless payment capabilities and full digital wallet functionality; World Ventures Flye SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, the travel company; and Fit Pay General Purpose Reloadable Mastercard, which offers prepaid capabilities on wearable devices connected to the TPMP.

