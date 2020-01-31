Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 710,561 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session’s volume of 272,373 shares.The stock last traded at $3.88 and had previously closed at $3.25.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market cap of $214.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.91.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 12,217.59% and a negative return on equity of 174.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

