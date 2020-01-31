Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) PT Raised to GBX 310 at Liberum Capital

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 281 ($3.70) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s current price.

Shares of OCI stock remained flat at $GBX 270.60 ($3.56) on Wednesday. 119,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,317. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 267.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 239.26. Oakley Capital Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 275 ($3.62). The stock has a market capitalization of $537.41 million and a P/E ratio of 4.22.

In related news, insider Laurence Blackall purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £270,000 ($355,169.69). Also, insider Peter Dubens purchased 2,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of £6,125,000 ($8,057,090.24). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,808,426 shares of company stock valued at $696,870,572.

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

