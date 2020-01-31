Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Trading Up 5.1%

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) traded up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $3.94, 180,200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 326,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $37.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Ocean Bio-Chem alerts:

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.60%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 141,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 1.51% of Ocean Bio-Chem as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, and waxes; enzyme fuel treatments; private label products; motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, poles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.