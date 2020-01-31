OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given a C$4.50 Price Target at Raymond James

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) has been assigned a C$4.50 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 61.87% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Thursday. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.43.
Shares of OceanaGold stock traded up C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,653. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$2.12 and a 52-week high of C$4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 139.00.
OceanaGold Company Profile
OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.
