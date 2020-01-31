OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given a C$4.50 Price Target at Raymond James

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) has been assigned a C$4.50 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 61.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Thursday. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.43.

Shares of OceanaGold stock traded up C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,653. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$2.12 and a 52-week high of C$4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 139.00.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$176.38 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that OceanaGold will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

