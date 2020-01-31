Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Trading Down 0.9%

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 114.04 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.53), 2,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.54).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 110.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 103.50. The company has a market capitalization of $102.38 million and a PE ratio of -72.50.

In other Odyssean Investment Trust news, insider Arabella Cecil purchased 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £4,960.16 ($6,524.81). Also, insider Jane Tufnell purchased 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £4,939.23 ($6,497.28). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,647 shares of company stock worth $1,322,939.

