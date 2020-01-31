OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1734 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

OFS Credit has a payout ratio of -152.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.9%.

Shares of OCCI opened at $16.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.76. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OFS Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

