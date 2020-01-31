Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter.

OPOF stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.49. 658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117. Old Point Financial has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $146.07 million, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Old Point Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

