Omni One Day Trading Volume Tops $559.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00011659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Bittrex, Cryptohub and Poloniex. During the last seven days, Omni has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $616,276.00 and approximately $559.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,820 coins and its circulating supply is 562,504 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Poloniex, C-CEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

