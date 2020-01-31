Omnitude (ECOM) Market Cap Reaches $250,349.00

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Omnitude token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and IDEX. Over the last week, Omnitude has traded down 16% against the dollar. Omnitude has a total market cap of $250,349.00 and approximately $916,727.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 tokens. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Omnitude Token Trading

Omnitude can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

