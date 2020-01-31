OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.96-2.96 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.164-6.164 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMRNY traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $58.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,145. OMRON has a 12-month low of $40.59 and a 12-month high of $63.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.52.

Several research analysts recently commented on OMRNY shares. ValuEngine cut OMRON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut OMRON from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

OMRON Corporation manufactures and sells automation components, equipment, and systems worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers programmable and motion controllers, sensing and safety devices, inspection systems, industrial robots, precision laser processing equipment, and control devices for manufacturing industry.

