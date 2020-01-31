ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKE traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.75. The stock had a trading volume of 875,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,268. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.13 and a fifty-two week high of $77.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 134.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.13.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 6,094 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

