ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. ValuEngine cut shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $79.00 price target on ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.59. The company had a trading volume of 206,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,268. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.13 and a 52 week high of $77.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day moving average is $71.99. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.53%.

In related news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

