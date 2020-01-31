Ontology Price Reaches $0.73 (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Ontology has a total market cap of $467.42 million and $111.46 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00007754 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Hotbit, HitBTC and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009351 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000449 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, OKEx, Koinex, Gate.io, Kucoin, Bitbns, Indodax, Bibox, BCEX, Upbit, HitBTC, Huobi, Binance and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

