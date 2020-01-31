OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,370,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 1,195,595 shares.The stock last traded at $1.52 and had previously closed at $1.42.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OPGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. OpGen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $8.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.64.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($3.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by ($0.74). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 662.90% and a negative net margin of 397.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OpGen Inc will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 71,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.41% of OpGen at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

