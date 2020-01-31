Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Purchases 100,000 Shares

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $142,000.00.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $81,500.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 22,262 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $34,728.72.

On Monday, January 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $74,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 75,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 104,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $985.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.21. Opko Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Opko Health’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opko Health in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Opko Health in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Opko Health during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Opko Health during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on OPK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Opko Health in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

