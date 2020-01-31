Oppenheimer Comments on Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.52.

NYSE:FIS opened at $146.82 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1 year low of $104.30 and a 1 year high of $150.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. State Street Corp increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 88.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,071,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,328,462,000 after buying an additional 11,738,423 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,546,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,019 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,899,000. Adelphi Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,269,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,417,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total value of $4,403,814.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,676 shares of company stock worth $10,741,204 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

