OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Get OptiNose alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OPTN. ValuEngine cut shares of OptiNose from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Cowen began coverage on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of OptiNose stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $8.23. 243,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.81. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 419.37% and a negative return on equity of 137.60%. Research analysts expect that OptiNose will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $11,462,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Scodari bought 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $52,704.00. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in OptiNose by 143.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 44,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in OptiNose by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 30,611 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in OptiNose by 18.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,033,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after buying an additional 160,664 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in OptiNose during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in OptiNose during the third quarter worth $4,725,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptiNose (OPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.