ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Stock Price Down 5.8%

ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC)’s stock price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.87, approximately 656,561 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 528,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORBC shares. BidaskClub lowered ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ORBCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $320.97 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $69.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 112,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $456,120.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Major purchased 20,000 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,617 shares in the company, valued at $522,953.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 11.0% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 7.1% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

