O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 596.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,152,000 after buying an additional 60,495 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 105,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,140,000 after acquiring an additional 55,974 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,684,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,247,000 after acquiring an additional 29,651 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $493.07.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total transaction of $1,991,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,580 shares of company stock valued at $19,631,602 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $419.88 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $340.00 and a 12 month high of $454.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $437.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.