Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.30-8.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9-8.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.04 billion.Oshkosh also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.30-8.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $85.95. 47,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSK. Buckingham Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.46.

In other news, VP James W. Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $339,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,306,596.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $191,196.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,071. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

