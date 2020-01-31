OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 267.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. BidaskClub downgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 30,550 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $2,942,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,459 shares in the company, valued at $48,782,130.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deborah Lee Cegielski sold 268 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $25,912.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,126.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,675,841. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.03 and a 200 day moving average of $102.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $117.21.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $305.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.75 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.45%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.