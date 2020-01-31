OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $305.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.75 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. OSI Systems updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.63-4.85 EPS.

Shares of OSIS traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.98. 9,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,053. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $117.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.03 and its 200-day moving average is $102.23.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

In related news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 45,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $4,347,579.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,908,719.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deborah Lee Cegielski sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total transaction of $25,912.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,126.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,723 shares of company stock worth $7,675,841 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

