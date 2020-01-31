Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OR. ValuEngine raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC cut shares of Osisko gold royalties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.82.

Shares of OR opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. Osisko gold royalties has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $13.43.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. Sicart Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 180,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 26,136 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Osisko gold royalties during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 226.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,924 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 273.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 114,228 shares during the period. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

