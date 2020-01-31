OTOCASH Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $40,747.00 (OTO)

OTOCASH (CURRENCY:OTO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One OTOCASH token can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00005526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Instant Bitex and Altilly. During the last week, OTOCASH has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. OTOCASH has a market capitalization of $10.97 million and $40,747.00 worth of OTOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

999 (999) traded 86.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000611 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000155 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About OTOCASH

OTOCASH (OTO) is a token. OTOCASH’s total supply is 38,254,584 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,315,864 tokens. OTOCASH’s official website is www.otocash.io . The Reddit community for OTOCASH is /r/otocash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OTOCASH’s official Twitter account is @otocashofficial

Buying and Selling OTOCASH

OTOCASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Instant Bitex and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OTOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OTOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OTOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

