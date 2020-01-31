Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.86

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.86 and traded as high as $1.87. Overseas Shipholding Group shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 9,004 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Overseas Shipholding Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $156.79 million, a P/E ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.93 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.

In other news, Director Julie Silcock purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,940. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 212.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 33,571 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile (NYSE:OSG)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.