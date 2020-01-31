Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) will announce earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Ovid Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.56). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OVID. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 29.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 108,392 shares during the period. 17.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 752,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,878. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $171.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.82. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $5.24.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

