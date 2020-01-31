Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Oxford BioMedica stock traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 606 ($7.97). The company had a trading volume of 37,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,890,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.24. Oxford BioMedica has a 1 year low of GBX 461.50 ($6.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 793 ($10.43). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 659.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 615.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.21.

In other Oxford BioMedica news, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo purchased 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 644 ($8.47) per share, with a total value of £2,672.60 ($3,515.65).

Oxford BioMedica Company Profile

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

